Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2025 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram LIMITED **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you.

2025 RAM 1500

7,600 KM

13199249

Used
7,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHP4SN617580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Red/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2025 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram LIMITED **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HO TWIN TURBO W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 HO Twin Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LIMITED LEVEL A EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Surround View Camera System LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/14.4" Display Traffic Sign Recognition Hands-Free Active Driving Assist System Head-Up Display Evasive Steer Assist Dro...
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK-PAINTED/POLISHED -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
EBONY RED/BLACK PREMIUM QUILTED LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

2025 RAM 1500