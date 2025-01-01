$53,900+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
610KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV8SW287955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 610 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
