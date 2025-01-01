Menu
2025 Toyota RAV4

610 KM

Details Features

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12872018

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
610KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV8SW287955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 610 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

