$113,099+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sequoia
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$113,099
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SVAAABA8SX049847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 227552
- Mileage 27,898 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 Hybrid, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
