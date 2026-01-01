Menu
V6 Hybrid, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! V6 Hybrid 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2025 Toyota Sequoia

27,898 KM

$113,099

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
27,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SVAAABA8SX049847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 227552
  • Mileage 27,898 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 Hybrid, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD.


Recent Arrival! V6 Hybrid 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

