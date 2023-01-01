2012 Ford F-150

$28,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 3 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029654

10029654 Stock #: 73883

73883 VIN: 1FTFW1EF4CFC13353

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 150,316 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.