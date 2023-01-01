2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$33,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 3 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9679777

9679777 Stock #: 53677

53677 VIN: 3GCUKREC0EG318318

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 78,385 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.