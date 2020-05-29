2015 Chevrolet Impala

Convenience CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Power Options Power Liftgate Additional Features 18 inch Aluminum Wheels

Sound Package

Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control

Premium Seating Package

POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Bose Premium 6 Speaker Audio System

6-Ways Power Driver's Seat

