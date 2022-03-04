2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$34,901 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 4 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496630

8496630 Stock #: 43315

43315 VIN: 3GCUKSECXFG199234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Mileage 132,478 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.