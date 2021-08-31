+ taxes & licensing
(306) 882-2691
506 SK-7, Rosetown, SK S0L 2V0
(306) 882-2691
+ taxes & licensing
All Platinum Pre-owned vehicles come with 3 month/6,000 km Platinum Warranty, The King's 5-day Exchange and NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS O.A.C.! Only at Rosetown Mainline, the King of Trucks!
This loaded, leather, used 2015 GMC Yukon SLT for sale in Saskatchewan on our Mainline Motors Platinum Pre-Owned lot is ready to go! Equipped with a 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4, and remote start! This Yukon also features heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, Intellilink touch radio with rear vision camera and navigation, power sunroof, 3rd row power fold-flat seats, 2nd row bench with heated outboard seats, power-adjustable pedals, trailer brake controller, power liftgate, front and rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, Bose speaker system, OnStar 4G LTE wi-fi, and less than 123,000 km! Experience the difference with ProActive Pricing at Rosetown Mainline Motors, today!
Contact our Sales Department today by:
Phone: 1 (306) 882-2691
Text: 1-306-800-5376
- Want to trade your vehicle? Make the drive and we'll have it professionally appraised, for FREE!
- Financing available! Onsite credit specialists on hand to serve you!
- Apply online for financing!
- Professional, courteous and friendly staff are ready to help you get into your dream ride!
- Call today to book your test drive!
- HUGE selection of new GMC, Buick and Chevy Vehicles!
- Fully equipped service shop with GM certified technicians
- Full Service Quick Lube Bay! Drive up. Drive in. Drive out!
- Best Oil Change in Saskatchewan!
- Oil changes for all makes and models including GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Ram, Kia, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Chrysler, Jeep, Audi, BMW, and more!
- Rosetown's ONLY Quick Lube Oil Change!
- 24/7 Touchless car wash
- Fully stocked parts department featuring a large line of in-stock winter tires!
Rosetown Mainline Motor Products, also known as Mainline Motors is Saskatchewan's #1 Selling Rural GMC, Buick, and Chevrolet dealer, featuring Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse, Chevy Equinox, Chevy Cruze, GMC Acadia, GMC Terrain, and pre-owned Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford, Dodge, Ram, and more, proudly serving Saskatchewan. As part of the Mainline Motors Group of Dealerships in Western Canada, we are also committed to servicing customers anywhere in Western Canada! We've got a huge selection of cars, trucks, and crossover SUVs, so if you're looking for your next new GMC, Buick, Chev or any brand on a used vehicle, don't hesitate to contact us online, give us a call at 1 (306) 882-2691 or swing by our dealership at 506 Hyw 7 W in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. We look forward to getting you rolling in your next new or used vehicle!
* Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Contact dealer for specific model photos. Pricing and availability subject to change. All pricing is cash price including fees. Taxes to be paid by the purchaser. Platinum Pre-Owned vehicles are 2015 - 2021 model year with less than 120,000 km. Pre-Owned advertised bi-weekly payments with $0 down, 5.99% interest over the longest term available for the individual model year, and are based on advertised price only. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 1 (306) 882-2691 or by visiting us at the dealership.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Rosetown. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
506 SK-7, Rosetown, SK S0L 2V0