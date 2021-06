$26,801 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 8 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7264547

7264547 Stock #: 69937

69937 VIN: 1C4RJFBG2FC224329

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 110,861 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium fog lamps Leather-Faced Bucket Seats navigation-ready Uconnect w/8.4 inch Touchscreen 20 inch Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.