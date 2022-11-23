2016 GMC Sierra 1500

$36,901 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9413203

9413203 Stock #: 72909

72909 VIN: 3GTU2MEC2GG263991

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 81,135 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort A/C Additional Features Touch Screen SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.