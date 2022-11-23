2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$40,901 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432105

9432105 Stock #: 55562

55562 VIN: 3GCUKTEJXHG340584

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 98,070 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.