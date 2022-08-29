2017 Dodge Durango

$40,901 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 4 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095014

9095014 Stock #: 71990

71990 VIN: 1C4SDJDT0HC709481

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 73,476 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.