$50,801 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7687222

7687222 Stock #: 57390

57390 VIN: 3GTU2PEJ4HG467726

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 127,035 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Automatic climate control Convenience Remote Vehicle Start Additional Features Navigation Rear Vision Camera Power Retractable Assist Steps Spray-on Bedliner ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE Bose Premium Speaker Skyscape Two Panel Sunroof Heated and Vented Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.