$38,901 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 5 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8810252

8810252 Stock #: 71873

71873 VIN: 1C6RR7NT4HS733524

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 124,512 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.