2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$46,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 7 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10466781

10466781 Stock #: 61652

61652 VIN: 3GCUKSEJ5JG467243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 61652

Mileage 72,795 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.