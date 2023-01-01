2018 Chevrolet Traverse

$34,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 2 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9981050

9981050 Stock #: 58434

58434 VIN: 1GNEVKKW4JJ147851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 58434

Mileage 137,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.