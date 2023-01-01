$23,901+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Rosetown Mainline Motor Products
506 SK-7, Rosetown, SK S0L 2V0
(306) 882-2691
$23,901
+ taxes & licensing
79,056KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HD9JUB88245
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 79,056 KM
Vehicle Description
With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, this Ford Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Rosetown. This SUV has 79,056 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Power Tailgate.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
Rosetown Mainline Motor Products
506 SK-7, Rosetown, SK S0L 2V0
2018 Ford Escape