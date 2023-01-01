2019 Buick Envision

$31,901 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 2 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9495586

9495586 Stock #: 63566

63566 VIN: LRBFX4SX0KD003756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 63566

Mileage 98,252 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY Lane Keep Assist Hands Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.