2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$31,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 4 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10385862

10385862 Stock #: 62986

62986 VIN: 2GNAXSEV1K6186245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 62986

Mileage 34,402 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.