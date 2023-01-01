2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$59,901 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 8 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9495592

9495592 Stock #: 64871

64871 VIN: 1GC4KYEY2KF205201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 64871

Mileage 148,863 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Forward Collision Warning Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Chrome Accents Touch Screen Lane Keep Assist EZ-lift tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.