2019 Chevrolet Traverse

$46,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 7 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9679771

9679771 Stock #: 72504

72504 VIN: 1GNEVKKW5KJ107960

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 69,727 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.