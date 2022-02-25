2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$56,901 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 2 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8413533

8413533 Stock #: 65383

65383 VIN: 1GTP9EEL8KZ412766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 65383

Mileage 86,278 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bose premium audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Off Road Suspension Safety Teen Driver Additional Features Navigation Bed Liner PREMIUM PACKAGE LED Lights Driver Alert Package SiriusXM 4G LTE MultiPro Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.