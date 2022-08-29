2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$65,901 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095005

9095005 Stock #: 65150

65150 VIN: 1GTU9FEL2KZ300764

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 47,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.