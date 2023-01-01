$46,590 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 4 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10381044

10381044 Stock #: 74524

74524 VIN: 1C6SRFFT1KN836657

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 42,419 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.