Details

$46,590

+ tax & licensing
Rosetown Mainline Motor Products

(306) 882-2691

Location

Rosetown Mainline Motor Products

506 SK-7, Rosetown, SK S0L 2V0

(306) 882-2691

42,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381044
  • Stock #: 74524
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT1KN836657

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Rosetown. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 42,419 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Rosetown Mainline Motor Products

Rosetown Mainline Motor Products

506 SK-7, Rosetown, SK S0L 2V0

