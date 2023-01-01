2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$62,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 3 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10523199

10523199 Stock #: 68655

68655 VIN: 1GCUYHEL4LZ305397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 68655

Mileage 69,354 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.