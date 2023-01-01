2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$43,901 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9495583

9495583 Stock #: 72966

72966 VIN: 1GCUYEEDXLZ352473

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 116,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.