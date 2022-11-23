2021 Buick Enclave

$49,901 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9401851

9401851 Stock #: 72897

72897 VIN: 5GAEVAKW0MJ145703

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 50,299 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring Hands Free Liftgate 4G WiFi Hands Free Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.