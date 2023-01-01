2022 RAM 2500

$79,901 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10372167

10372167 Stock #: 74426

74426 VIN: 3C6UR5SL5NG283226

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control WIRELESS CHARGING PAD Seating Cooled Seats Additional Features 6.7L Cummins Diesel Harman/Kardon Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.