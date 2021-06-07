Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1959 Plymouth Fury

89,000 KM

Details Description

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
1959 Plymouth Fury

1959 Plymouth Fury

Watch This Vehicle

1959 Plymouth Fury

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 7332710
  2. 7332710
  3. 7332710
  4. 7332710
  5. 7332710
  6. 7332710
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7332710
  • Stock #: 100734
  • VIN: 269100734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coral
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently appraised at 49000. Comes with the first year for the 318, push button automatic. Ground up restoration. Must be seen to be fully appreciated.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Saskatoon. Call 306-280-5523 for more info.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2008 Honda Ridgeline...
 231,699 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2001 Porsche Boxster...
 90,828 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX AWD w...
 56,519 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory