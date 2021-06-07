1959 Plymouth Fury

+ taxes & licensing
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
Recently appraised at 49000. Comes with the first year for the 318, push button automatic. Ground up restoration. Must be seen to be fully appreciated.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Saskatoon. Call 306-280-5523 for more info.
