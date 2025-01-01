$39,997+ taxes & licensing
1964 Chevrolet Impala
LOWRIDER
1964 Chevrolet Impala
LOWRIDER
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,345KM
VIN 41747086858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 6
- Stock # GL6187
- Mileage 12,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System

G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
