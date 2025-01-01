Menu
1964 Chevrolet Impala

12,345 KM

Details Features

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing
13162795

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Used
12,345KM
VIN 41747086858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # GL6187
  • Mileage 12,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

306-934-1455

