1998 Volkswagen New Beetle

5 Speed Standard

1998 Volkswagen New Beetle

5 Speed Standard

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-202-6001

$3,306

+ taxes & licensing

  • 213,909KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4706853
  • VIN: 3VWBB61C2WM008537
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag

