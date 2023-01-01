$9,981+ tax & licensing
1999 Lincoln Town Car
Executive - EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$9,981
+ taxes & licensing
181,610KM
Used
VIN 1LNHM81W9XY680898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 680898
- Mileage 181,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Heated Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Chrome Windows, Locks, and Mirror Switches
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Entry Number Pad
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Remote Trunk Release
Traction and Stability Control
4.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine
205hp/ 280lb-ft Torque
16" Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
