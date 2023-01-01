Menu
<div>Leather Seats<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>8-Way Power Drivers Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Heated Power Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>Chrome Windows, Locks, and Mirror Switches<br>Air Conditioning<br>Automatic Climate Controls<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Keyless Entry Number Pad<br>Chrome Door Handles<br>Chrome Grille<br>Remote Trunk Release<br>Traction and Stability Control<br><br><br>4.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine<br>205hp/ 280lb-ft Torque<br>16 Alloy Wheels<br><br></div>

1999 Lincoln Town Car

181,610 KM

$9,981

+ tax & licensing
1999 Lincoln Town Car

Executive - EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

1999 Lincoln Town Car

Executive - EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$9,981

+ taxes & licensing

181,610KM
Used
VIN 1LNHM81W9XY680898

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 680898
  • Mileage 181,610 KM

Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Heated Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Chrome Windows, Locks, and Mirror Switches
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Entry Number Pad
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Remote Trunk Release
Traction and Stability Control


4.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine
205hp/ 280lb-ft Torque
16" Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

$9,981

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

1999 Lincoln Town Car