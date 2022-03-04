$9,995+ tax & licensing
2001 R-Vision Unknown
Trail Lite Bantam, Sleeps 6
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
Used
- Listing ID: 8577185
- Stock #: 016545
- VIN: 4WY200G1911016545
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hybrid trailer is in very good shape, sleeps 6, 3 burner stove, microwave, furnace, hot water heater and fridge. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523
