2001 R-Vision Unknown

0 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2001 R-Vision Unknown

2001 R-Vision Unknown

Trail Lite Bantam, Sleeps 6

2001 R-Vision Unknown

Trail Lite Bantam, Sleeps 6

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

Used
  Listing ID: 8577185
  Stock #: 016545
  VIN: 4WY200G1911016545

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Wagon
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hybrid trailer is in very good shape, sleeps 6, 3 burner stove, microwave, furnace, hot water heater and fridge. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
