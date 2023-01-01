$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
306-244-7878
2001 TRIPLE E COMMANDER
2001 TRIPLE E COMMANDER
Other
Location
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
306-244-7878
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
139,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10333959
- VIN: 2TP3536H41W016114
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 139,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful spacious Triple E motorhome! This already spacious motorhome even has a side out to make it even more roomy.Priced for a quick as is sale! Come down and check it out before its gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3