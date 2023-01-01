Menu
2001 TRIPLE E COMMANDER

139,965 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

Other

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

139,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10333959
  • VIN: 2TP3536H41W016114

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 139,965 KM

Vehicle Description


Check out this beautiful spacious Triple E motorhome! This already spacious motorhome even has a side out to make it even more roomy.Priced for a quick as is sale! Come down and check it out before its gone.

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

