$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2001 Volkswagen Jetta
2001 Volkswagen Jetta
GLS
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
169,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8356764
- Stock #: T31521BB
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Jetta GLS TDi (AS TRADED)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8