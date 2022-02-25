Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Volkswagen Jetta

169,504 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2001 Volkswagen Jetta

2001 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

169,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356764
  • Stock #: T31521BB

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Jetta GLS TDi (AS TRADED)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 178,237 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 48,745 KM
$48,000 + tax & lic
2022 RAM Cargo Van P...
 1,009 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory