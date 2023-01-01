Menu
2002 Chrysler Neon

197,604 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2002 Chrysler Neon

2002 Chrysler Neon

LE

2002 Chrysler Neon

LE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,604KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188717
  • Stock #: P09061
  • VIN: 1C3ES46C92D509061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 197,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

