2002 Chrysler Neon
LE
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
197,604KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10188717
- Stock #: P09061
- VIN: 1C3ES46C92D509061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 197,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
