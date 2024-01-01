Menu
Account
Sign In
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

252,277 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,277KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D7HU18ZX2J207062

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 252,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Cassette

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2002 Dodge Ram 1500 252,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport 278,612 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 303,424 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2002 Dodge Ram 1500