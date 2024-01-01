$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Dodge Ram 1500
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
252,277KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D7HU18ZX2J207062
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 252,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Cassette
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Exterior
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
