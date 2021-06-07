Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

193,458 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

LX 4WD, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR & MUCH MORE

LX 4WD, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

193,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7243988
  • Stock #: BP1342
  • VIN: JHLRD78402C815458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,458 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Honda CRV LX
2.4L 4 CYL VIN# JHLRD78402C815458
193,458 Km, 4WD, Cruise Control, Air, CD & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

