Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Volvo S60

305,000 KM

Details Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-202-6001

Contact Seller
2002 Volvo S60

2002 Volvo S60

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Volvo S60

AWD

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-202-6001

  1. 1595877973
  2. 1595878182
  3. 1595878182
  4. 1595878182
  5. 1595878182
  6. 1595878182
  7. 1595878182
  8. 1595878182
  9. 1595878182
  10. 1595878182
  11. 1595878182
  12. 1595878182
  13. 1595878182
  14. 1595878182
  15. 1595878182
  16. 1595878182
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 5392265
  • VIN: Yv1rh58d522132144

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

305,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 305,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2006 Mercedes-Benz M...
 176,000 KM
$7,306 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 238,768 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 173,174 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

Call Dealer

306-202-XXXX

(click to show)

306-202-6001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory