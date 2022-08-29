Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Suburban

323,573 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Suburban

2003 Chevrolet Suburban

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Suburban

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 9048664
  2. 9048664
  3. 9048664
  4. 9048664
  5. 9048664
  6. 9048664
  7. 9048664
  8. 9048664
  9. 9048664
  10. 9048664
  11. 9048664
  12. 9048664
  13. 9048664
  14. 9048664
  15. 9048664
  16. 9048664
  17. 9048664
  18. 9048664
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

323,573KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048664
  • Stock #: P14401
  • VIN: 3GNFK16Z93G314401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P14401
  • Mileage 323,573 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Luggage Rack
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2013 Ford Edge SPORT
 211,490 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento
186,325 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
1999 Jeep Grand Cher...
 264,781 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory