2003 Chevrolet Suburban

Listing ID: 9048664

9048664 Stock #: P14401

P14401 VIN: 3GNFK16Z93G314401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P14401

Mileage 323,573 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights ABS Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Exterior Luggage Rack Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat

