$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2003 Chevrolet Suburban
2003 Chevrolet Suburban
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
323,573KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048664
- Stock #: P14401
- VIN: 3GNFK16Z93G314401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P14401
- Mileage 323,573 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Luggage Rack
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1