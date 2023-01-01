2003 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,489 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 4 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10441530

10441530 Stock #: 156022

156022 VIN: 2D4GP44RX3R156022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 171,409 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.