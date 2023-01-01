Menu
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan

171,409 KM

Details Description

$6,489

+ tax & licensing
$6,489

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2003 Dodge Grand Caravan

2003 Dodge Grand Caravan

Sport - LOCAL VEHICLE

2003 Dodge Grand Caravan

Sport - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$6,489

+ taxes & licensing

171,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441530
  • Stock #: 156022
  • VIN: 2D4GP44RX3R156022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Drivers Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Bug Deflector
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
3.3L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission

