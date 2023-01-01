$6,489+ tax & licensing
$6,489
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan
Sport - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
171,409KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10441530
- Stock #: 156022
- VIN: 2D4GP44RX3R156022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 171,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Bug Deflector
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
3.3L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
