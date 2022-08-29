$7,461+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2003 Toyota Celica
GT-S - LOCAL VEHICLE - LOW KMS
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9226951
- Stock #: 066559
- VIN: JTDDY32T830066559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 156,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats
Moonroof
JBL Premium Audio System
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilting Steering Column
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
6 Speed Manual Transmission
1.8L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
6 Speed Manual
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1