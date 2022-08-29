Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Celica

156,309 KM

Details Description Features

$7,461

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,461

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Celica

2003 Toyota Celica

GT-S - LOCAL VEHICLE - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Celica

GT-S - LOCAL VEHICLE - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 9226951
  2. 9226951
  3. 9226951
  4. 9226951
  5. 9226951
  6. 9226951
  7. 9226951
  8. 9226951
  9. 9226951
  10. 9226951
  11. 9226951
  12. 9226951
  13. 9226951
  14. 9226951
  15. 9226951
  16. 9226951
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,461

+ taxes & licensing

156,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9226951
  • Stock #: 066559
  • VIN: JTDDY32T830066559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,309 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Moonroof

JBL Premium Audio System

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Tilting Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

16" Alloy Wheels

6 Speed Manual Transmission

1.8L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2008 Ford Escape XLT...
 51,765 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2007 Saturn Ion 3 Up...
 109,920 KM
$9,821 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Celica G...
 156,309 KM
$7,461 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory