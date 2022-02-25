$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2004 Dodge Ram 1500
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8447358
- Stock #: 61041
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Ram 1500 PickupLaramie
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Conventional Spare Tire
