2004 Dodge Ram 1500

163,797 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT 4 X 4

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT 4 X 4

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9609166
  • Stock #: P46982
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D64J246982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P46982
  • Mileage 163,797 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

