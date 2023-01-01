$7,995+ tax & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2004 Dodge Ram 1500
2004 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT 4 X 4
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
163,797KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9609166
- Stock #: P46982
- VIN: 1D7HU18D64J246982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 163,797 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1