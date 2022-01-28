$10,995+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2004 Ford F-150
XLT
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
185,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8245509
- Stock #: BP1698
- VIN: 1FTPX12574NB94544
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 185,883 KM
2004 Ford F-150 XLT $9,995 Plus Tax
5.4 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1FTPX12574NB94544
185,883 km, 4X2, Super Cab, Cruise Control, Power Doors/ Windows, Air, AUX, USB,CD & More
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.
For more info please call or text Francis @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4X2
4 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3