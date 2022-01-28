2004 Ford F-150

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 8 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8245509

8245509 Stock #: BP1698

BP1698 VIN: 1FTPX12574NB94544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour IVORY

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BP1698

Mileage 185,883 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4X2 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.