2004 Ford F-150

185,883 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

XLT

2004 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8245509
  • Stock #: BP1698
  • VIN: 1FTPX12574NB94544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BP1698
  • Mileage 185,883 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford F-150 XLT $9,995 Plus Tax
5.4 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1FTPX12574NB94544
185,883 km, 4X2, Super Cab, Cruise Control, Power Doors/ Windows, Air, AUX, USB,CD & More
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.
For more info please call or text Francis @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

