2004 Ford F-150

260,141 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

260,141KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9562345
  Stock #: P45409
  VIN: 1FTPW14534KC45409

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 260,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

