$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2004 Ford F-150
2004 Ford F-150
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
260,141KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562345
- Stock #: P45409
- VIN: 1FTPW14534KC45409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 260,141 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1