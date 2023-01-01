Menu
2004 Ford F-150

374,983 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

374,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9699907
  • Stock #: P11700
  • VIN: 1FTPW145X4FA11700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 374,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

