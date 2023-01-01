$4,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford F-150
374,983KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9699907
- Stock #: P11700
- VIN: 1FTPW145X4FA11700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 374,983 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
