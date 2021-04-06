Menu
2004 GMC Canyon

239,661 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2004 GMC Canyon

2004 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4

2004 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

239,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6858480
  VIN: 1GTDT136848211050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,661 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 GMC Canyon SLE 7,995 + Tax
3.5L 5 CYL VIN# 1GTDT136848211050
239k, 4X4, Air, CD & much more
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

