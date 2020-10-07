Menu
2004 Honda Accord

138,000 KM

$9,495

$9,495

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

EX V6

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$9,495

138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5905386
  • Stock #: BP1050
  • VIN: 1HGCM82554A800173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004, HONDA ACCORD EX,
138K, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER, 6 CD CHANGER, PWR WIN/LOCKS, AUTO
$7495 + TAX
BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! WE FINANCE!
CALL DAVE @306-242-1777
BUDGET AUTO CENTRE
BIG ENOUGH TO SERVE YOU, SMALL ENOUGH TO KNOW YOU!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

