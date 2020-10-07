+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2004, HONDA ACCORD EX,
138K, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER, 6 CD CHANGER, PWR WIN/LOCKS, AUTO
$7495 + TAX
BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! WE FINANCE!
CALL DAVE @306-242-1777
BUDGET AUTO CENTRE
BIG ENOUGH TO SERVE YOU, SMALL ENOUGH TO KNOW YOU!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3