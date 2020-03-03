2004 Honda Element

Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer

Multi-reflector halogen headlights Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Lockable Glove Compartment

Adjustable front headrests

Adjustable steering column

Air conditioning w/micron air filtration & defrost synchronization Seating Rear seat heater ducts Safety Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna Exterior P215/70R16 all-season tires

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front occupant knee bolster

Front map lights

60 litre fuel tank

Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Dual pwr mirrors

Real-Time 4-wheel drive

16" x 6.5" alloy wheels

Front passenger-side seatback pocket

(5) beverage holders

Front 12-volt accessory outlet

Swing-wide side cargo doors

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat manual height adjustment

Driver/passenger seat armrests

Removable headrests & flat folding seats at all seating positions

Front/rear FXC waterproof seating surfaces

Console-mounted shifter

Centre floor tray w/cupholders

Metallic grey urethane coated utility floor

Dashboard tray

Metallic grey door pocket storage bins

Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners

Front seat belt shoulder height adjustment

Anti-theft audio

Removable rear sunroof w/tilt & storage bag

Metallic grey bumpers & composite body panel cladding

2-speed/intermittent windshield wipers

Clamshell tailgate w/metallic grey garnish

Removable 50/50 split rear reclining seats w/flip-up feature

Sliding sunvisor extensions

Driver seatback bungee loops

Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags (SRS)

Green-tinted front glass

Illuminated driver's pwr window switch & ignition lock

270-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack

Cargo area-inc: light, storage bins, (4) tie-downs, (2) hooks

Colour-keyed instrument panel gauges-inc: tachometer, digital odometer, (2) digital trip meters, coolant temp

Console storage compartment

Indicator lights-inc: door/tailgate open, low fuel, low oil pressure, maintenance interval

2.4L DOHC PGM-FI i-VTEC 16-valve I4 engine

Compact double-wishbone rear suspension

Electronic ignition w/immobilizer

Floor-mounted parking brake

Toe-control link MacPherson strut front suspension

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic programming

