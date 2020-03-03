2004 Honda Element

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Lockable Glove Compartment
- Adjustable front headrests
- Adjustable steering column
- Air conditioning w/micron air filtration & defrost synchronization
- Seating
-
- Safety
-
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- P215/70R16 all-season tires
- Additional Features
-
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front occupant knee bolster
- Front map lights
- 60 litre fuel tank
- Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
- Dual pwr mirrors
- Real-Time 4-wheel drive
- 16" x 6.5" alloy wheels
- Front passenger-side seatback pocket
- (5) beverage holders
- Front 12-volt accessory outlet
- Swing-wide side cargo doors
- Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat manual height adjustment
- Driver/passenger seat armrests
- Removable headrests & flat folding seats at all seating positions
- Front/rear FXC waterproof seating surfaces
- Console-mounted shifter
- Centre floor tray w/cupholders
- Metallic grey urethane coated utility floor
- Dashboard tray
- Metallic grey door pocket storage bins
- Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners
- Front seat belt shoulder height adjustment
- Anti-theft audio
- Removable rear sunroof w/tilt & storage bag
- Metallic grey bumpers & composite body panel cladding
- 2-speed/intermittent windshield wipers
- Clamshell tailgate w/metallic grey garnish
- Removable 50/50 split rear reclining seats w/flip-up feature
- Sliding sunvisor extensions
- Driver seatback bungee loops
- Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags (SRS)
- Green-tinted front glass
- Illuminated driver's pwr window switch & ignition lock
- 270-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack
- Cargo area-inc: light, storage bins, (4) tie-downs, (2) hooks
- Colour-keyed instrument panel gauges-inc: tachometer, digital odometer, (2) digital trip meters, coolant temp
- Console storage compartment
- Indicator lights-inc: door/tailgate open, low fuel, low oil pressure, maintenance interval
- 2.4L DOHC PGM-FI i-VTEC 16-valve I4 engine
- Compact double-wishbone rear suspension
- Electronic ignition w/immobilizer
- Floor-mounted parking brake
- Toe-control link MacPherson strut front suspension
- 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic programming
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.