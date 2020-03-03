Menu
2004 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

2004 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 402,778KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4814766
  • Stock #: M01368
  • VIN: 5J6YH28594L801368
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Lockable Glove Compartment
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Adjustable steering column
  • Air conditioning w/micron air filtration & defrost synchronization
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Safety
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Exterior
  • P215/70R16 all-season tires
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front occupant knee bolster
  • Front map lights
  • 60 litre fuel tank
  • Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Dual pwr mirrors
  • Real-Time 4-wheel drive
  • 16" x 6.5" alloy wheels
  • Front passenger-side seatback pocket
  • (5) beverage holders
  • Front 12-volt accessory outlet
  • Swing-wide side cargo doors
  • Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat manual height adjustment
  • Driver/passenger seat armrests
  • Removable headrests & flat folding seats at all seating positions
  • Front/rear FXC waterproof seating surfaces
  • Console-mounted shifter
  • Centre floor tray w/cupholders
  • Metallic grey urethane coated utility floor
  • Dashboard tray
  • Metallic grey door pocket storage bins
  • Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners
  • Front seat belt shoulder height adjustment
  • Anti-theft audio
  • Removable rear sunroof w/tilt & storage bag
  • Metallic grey bumpers & composite body panel cladding
  • 2-speed/intermittent windshield wipers
  • Clamshell tailgate w/metallic grey garnish
  • Removable 50/50 split rear reclining seats w/flip-up feature
  • Sliding sunvisor extensions
  • Driver seatback bungee loops
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags (SRS)
  • Green-tinted front glass
  • Illuminated driver's pwr window switch & ignition lock
  • 270-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack
  • Cargo area-inc: light, storage bins, (4) tie-downs, (2) hooks
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel gauges-inc: tachometer, digital odometer, (2) digital trip meters, coolant temp
  • Console storage compartment
  • Indicator lights-inc: door/tailgate open, low fuel, low oil pressure, maintenance interval
  • 2.4L DOHC PGM-FI i-VTEC 16-valve I4 engine
  • Compact double-wishbone rear suspension
  • Electronic ignition w/immobilizer
  • Floor-mounted parking brake
  • Toe-control link MacPherson strut front suspension
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic programming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

